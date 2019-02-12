Ponies, cattle, starlings and more enjoying the early spring at reserve

Cattle on the meadow surrounded by starlings at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Elizabeth Dack Archant

Stunning photos of one of the region’s most diverse nature reserves show its inhabitants enjoying the early spring heat wave.

Konick ponies at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton Konick ponies at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton

Holme Dunes Nature Reserve, near Holme-next-the-Sea, sits in the north-west corner of the county, making it the perfect spot for migrating birds seeking relief from harsh tropical African summers.

The mudflats, sand dunes, pines and fresh water patches found in the reserve also make it the ideal home for species such as natterjack toads and a range of butterfly and dragonfly species.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, reserve warden Gary Hibberd is to give an illustrated talk about the changing face of the reserve throughout the wildlife year.

The warden will discuss what happens in 12 months on the dunes, and review the ongoing work to improve its vital habitats.

Pink footed geese at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton Pink footed geese at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton

The event will start at 7.30am on Thursday, March 14 at the Town Green Centre in Wymondham.