Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ponies, cattle, starlings and more enjoying the early spring at reserve

PUBLISHED: 17:31 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 04 March 2019

Cattle on the meadow surrounded by starlings at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Elizabeth Dack

Cattle on the meadow surrounded by starlings at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Elizabeth Dack

Archant

Stunning photos of one of the region’s most diverse nature reserves show its inhabitants enjoying the early spring heat wave.

Konick ponies at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg BeetonKonick ponies at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton

Holme Dunes Nature Reserve, near Holme-next-the-Sea, sits in the north-west corner of the county, making it the perfect spot for migrating birds seeking relief from harsh tropical African summers.

The mudflats, sand dunes, pines and fresh water patches found in the reserve also make it the ideal home for species such as natterjack toads and a range of butterfly and dragonfly species.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, reserve warden Gary Hibberd is to give an illustrated talk about the changing face of the reserve throughout the wildlife year.

The warden will discuss  what happens in 12 months  on the dunes, and review the ongoing work to improve its vital habitats.

Pink footed geese at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg BeetonPink footed geese at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton

The event will start at 7.30am on Thursday, March 14 at the Town Green Centre in Wymondham.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Café Britannia at HMP Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists