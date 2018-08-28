Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

WATCH: High winds cause dramatic waves to batter Cromer Pier

PUBLISHED: 16:52 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 28 January 2019

Cromer Pier was battered by storms last night. Photo: Chris Taylor

Cromer Pier was battered by storms last night. Photo: Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor

Cromer Pier was assaulted by high winds and crashing waves over the weekend.

Sunday evening saw stormy weather across the region with Cromer Pier on the north Norfolk coast taking a lashing from whipped-up waves.

The dramatic footage, showing giant waves caused by 70mph winds, was captured by Chris Taylor, a member of the RNLI lifeboat crew.

A yellow weather warning remains in place this week for snow and ice overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Do you have video you’d like to share with us? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

City chief ready for another cup final at Leeds United

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to promotion rivals Leeds United this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Coastal seafood restaurant set to reveal a brand new second eatery in its building

Presentation is key at Season, Wells next the Sea Picture: Season
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists