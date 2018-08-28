Video

WATCH: High winds cause dramatic waves to batter Cromer Pier

Cromer Pier was battered by storms last night. Photo: Chris Taylor Chris Taylor

Cromer Pier was assaulted by high winds and crashing waves over the weekend.

Sunday evening saw stormy weather across the region with Cromer Pier on the north Norfolk coast taking a lashing from whipped-up waves.

The dramatic footage, showing giant waves caused by 70mph winds, was captured by Chris Taylor, a member of the RNLI lifeboat crew.

A yellow weather warning remains in place this week for snow and ice overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

