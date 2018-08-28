Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

PUBLISHED: 09:57 10 January 2019

Three flood alerts remain in place for our region Picture: Environment Agency

Three flood alerts remain in place for our region Picture: Environment Agency

Environment Agency

Flood alerts are still in place after this week’s winter surge caused rivers to swell.

The east coast was affected by high tides and northerly winds which whipped up storm conditions leading to dramatic scenes at the region’s beaches.

A string of high level warnings have been dropped but three alerts remain in place with the Environment Agency saying water levels are expected to remain high through today, Thursday.

The three alerts cover the Bure, Ant and Thurne rivers, the Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

In the last 24 hours the agency has lifted nine flood warnings covering the North Sea coast from Whitby to Bawdsey.

Brundall, Cantley and Reedham were considered at high risk of flooding although the impact was reportedly limited.

Images of high water and flooding were widely shared on social media spanning Gorleston, Pakefield, Walcott and Great Yarmouth.

Vulnerable stretches of coast at Winterton, Hemsby, and Hopton took a pounding with some areas reported the biggest waves for 20 years crashing into soft, sandy cliffs.

Continuing high water levels are said to be due to “tide-locking” where water struggles to escape the rivers at low tide as normal.

The three alerts - meaning minor flooding is possible - are the only ones in place in the UK.

People are being warned that flood water is dangerous and not to put themselves or others at risk.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists