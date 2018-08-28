Hidden gems of county Prince William loves to call home

Walpole St Peter. Photo: Walpole parish council Walpole parish council

Prince William loves Norfolk so much it’s the place he calls home. So what’s to like?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle Acre Village Hall. Photo: Castle Acre parish council Castle Acre Village Hall. Photo: Castle Acre parish council

The west of the county where he has a residence is best known for Hunstanton cliffs, medieval King’s Lynn, and the regal Sandringham estate.

But there are a plethora of other hidden gems according to Love West Norfolk.

The King's Arms, Shouldham. Photo: Shouldham parish council The King's Arms, Shouldham. Photo: Shouldham parish council

READ MORE - ‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county



Northwold - Agricultural tradition with Plough Monday.

Traditionally started to celebrate the day agricultural workers went back to work after Christmas, Plough Monday would see workers parade their tools through local settlements and demand rewards for doing so. It was revived in Northwold in the 1980s, and the next one falls on January 7 2019.

South Wootton Pond. Photo: South Wootton parish council South Wootton Pond. Photo: South Wootton parish council

Shouldham - West Norfolk’s only community pub.

Wereham village hall. Photo: Wereham parish council Wereham village hall. Photo: Wereham parish council

With the threat of its pub being turned into houses, the community of Shouldham formed Shoudham Community Enterprises and bought the pub. They now run it together as a community.

Snettisham - Beach haven for wildlife.

The beach is next to RSPB Snettisham Reserve which makes it a fantastic spot for bird watching.

Marham - The Royal Air Force museum.

Located 12 miles from King’s Lynn is the RAF Marham Heritage Museum boasts of a vast collection of objects, photographs and archive material relating to the history of RAF Marham including a victor bomber ejection seat and a tornado ejection seat.

Walpole St Peter - Largest parish church in England.

With Prince Charles as one of its patrons, this church plays host to festivals and fayres throughout the year.

West Dereham - Grade 1 listed parish church.

The grade 1 listed parish church of St Andrew is recognised by many organisations as one of the most important medieval churches in the UK. West Dereham also has the remains of St Mary’s Abby founded in 1188, an example of a premonstratensian Abby.

South Wootton - Village in bloom.

Gold award, Anglia in Bloom winner, South Wootton has 109 well-tended allotments along Grimston road, perfect for a summer’s walk.

Castle Acre - Lively music scene.

The village hall plays host to an eclectic range of musical events including a roots blues trio and Whirligig Ceilidh with a unique blend of traditional music from Britain and Ireland.

Wereham - £1m village hall.

Six years of hard work from the Wereham village hall charity project team paid of this year when the new, state of the art, village hall opened, offering jobs and activities to the village and surrounding areas.