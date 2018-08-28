Search

Advanced search

Hidden gems of county Prince William loves to call home

PUBLISHED: 13:27 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 15 November 2018

Walpole St Peter. Photo: Walpole parish council

Walpole St Peter. Photo: Walpole parish council

Walpole parish council

Prince William loves Norfolk so much it’s the place he calls home. So what’s to like?

Castle Acre Village Hall. Photo: Castle Acre parish councilCastle Acre Village Hall. Photo: Castle Acre parish council

The west of the county where he has a residence is best known for Hunstanton cliffs, medieval King’s Lynn, and the regal Sandringham estate.

But there are a plethora of other hidden gems according to Love West Norfolk.

The King's Arms, Shouldham. Photo: Shouldham parish councilThe King's Arms, Shouldham. Photo: Shouldham parish council

READ MORE - ‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county



Northwold - Agricultural tradition with Plough Monday.

Traditionally started to celebrate the day agricultural workers went back to work after Christmas, Plough Monday would see workers parade their tools through local settlements and demand rewards for doing so. It was revived in Northwold in the 1980s, and the next one falls on January 7 2019.

South Wootton Pond. Photo: South Wootton parish councilSouth Wootton Pond. Photo: South Wootton parish council

Shouldham - West Norfolk’s only community pub.

Wereham village hall. Photo: Wereham parish councilWereham village hall. Photo: Wereham parish council

With the threat of its pub being turned into houses, the community of Shouldham formed Shoudham Community Enterprises and bought the pub. They now run it together as a community.

Snettisham - Beach haven for wildlife.

The beach is next to RSPB Snettisham Reserve which makes it a fantastic spot for bird watching.

Marham - The Royal Air Force museum.

Located 12 miles from King’s Lynn is the RAF Marham Heritage Museum boasts of a vast collection of objects, photographs and archive material relating to the history of RAF Marham including a victor bomber ejection seat and a tornado ejection seat.

Walpole St Peter - Largest parish church in England.

With Prince Charles as one of its patrons, this church plays host to festivals and fayres throughout the year.

West Dereham - Grade 1 listed parish church.

The grade 1 listed parish church of St Andrew is recognised by many organisations as one of the most important medieval churches in the UK. West Dereham also has the remains of St Mary’s Abby founded in 1188, an example of a premonstratensian Abby.

South Wootton - Village in bloom.

Gold award, Anglia in Bloom winner, South Wootton has 109 well-tended allotments along Grimston road, perfect for a summer’s walk.

Castle Acre - Lively music scene.

The village hall plays host to an eclectic range of musical events including a roots blues trio and Whirligig Ceilidh with a unique blend of traditional music from Britain and Ireland.

Wereham - £1m village hall.

Six years of hard work from the Wereham village hall charity project team paid of this year when the new, state of the art, village hall opened, offering jobs and activities to the village and surrounding areas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast