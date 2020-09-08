Search

More than 40 sacks of rubbish recovered from village

PUBLISHED: 16:28 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 08 September 2020

More than 40 sacks of rubbish have been recovered from a litter pick in Hethersett. Picture: Geoff Dyett

Archant

More than 40 sacks of rubbish have been recovered from a litter pick in a village.

When lockdown restrictions were relaxed the amount of litter in parts of Hethersett was found to have doubled with the Memorial Playing Field a cause for particular concern.

The situation was exacerbated because the regular monthly litter picks by a local environment group had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Now the picks are up and running again and the first saw 49 people recover 44 bags of rubbish from around the village with items ranging from mundane pieces of litter to the unusual, including an abandoned crutch.

Normally, the picks are organised by the Hethersett Environmental Action Team (HEAT) under the auspices of Hethersett Parish Council but this is not possible at the moment for insurance reasons.

Instead villagers banded together at an acceptable social distance to clean up the village with morning and afternoon picks as part of the South Norfolk Big Pick which has 20 prizes of £200 each for the most successful community groups.

Equipment was, as usual, provided with full cleaning between the two picks.

Young and old combined with many families taking part in the picks which started from the Methodist Church in the morning and from Hethersett Village Hall in the afternoon.

Organiser Geoff Dyett praised the efforts of all those who took part in what he claimed was “the most successful pick ever in the village.”

“The success was all down to our lovely band of volunteers. It makes me so proud that people want to help keep our village clean,” Mr Dyett said before adding a note of caution: “It is also quite sad as it just shows how much litter people drop,” he added.

Another of the pickers, Hannah Harrison, said: “It was such a great, positive and productive day.”

And the village spirit was alive and well as one of the pickers said: “A lovely lady popped her head out of the window to thank us and offer us a drink.”

The bags of rubbish were then dealt with and destroyed by Hethersett Tesco Express.

