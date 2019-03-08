Headline performers revealed for north Norfolk country fair

Motorcross freestylers Broke FMX will perform at the Holkham Country Fair 2019.

A country fair in north Norfolk has announced a diverse lineup of performers to headline this year's event.

Steve Carver will perform aerobatics at the Holkham Country Fair 2019.

The biennial Holkham Country Fair is set to take place on both Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at Holkham Hall.

Opening and closing the fair on both days, as well as taking centre stage for the children's march past, will be the City of Norwich Pipe Band.

And taking to the Holkham stage for the first time will be the freestyle motorcross Broke FMX team, with visitors able to see them jump 35 feet in the air and pull off some highly impressive acrobatuc stunts.

Pilot Steve Carver will be performing his solo aerobatic displays in the skies above Holkham, while the Atkinson Action Horses on Saturday will demonstrate their stunt riding and tricks.

Holkham Hall.

Sarah Green, organiser of Holkham Country Fair, said: "At the heart of Holkham Country Fair lies the grand ring - a hub of spectacular displays and performances for our crowds to enjoy.

"This year, visitors to Holkham Country Fair will see a delightful mix of countryside, complimented with another impressive grand ring and entertainment lineup.

"Each year the ring highlights acts from across the globe and this year's lineup is one not to be missed."

Set in the surroundings of Holkham Estate, the fair will offer two days of countryside pursuits, rural crafts, displays, food demonstrations and performances.

Other highlights include the return of the Household Cavalry Musical Ride on Sunday, as well as CJ's Bird of Prey, the Mounted Games of Great Britain and Allcomers' Dog Racing.

Fairgoers will also be able to explore hundreds of trade stands displaying a wide range of products.

Ms Green added: "2019 is already looking to be our best fair yet with such a superb array of countryside attractions and non-stop entertainment over two days among beautiful surroundings.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors, returning and new, in July."

The grand ring itinerary will run on both days between 10:45am to approximately 6pm.