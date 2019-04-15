All change at Heacham tip

A Reuse shop, like the one pictured at Ketteringham, could soon be open at Heacham Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A recycling centre will be closed less often to allow lorries onto its site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Improvements including a new Reuse store have been proposed for the facility at Heacham.

Also included in the county council's planning application are longer operating times.

A County Hall spokesman said this meant extending the hours during which lorries could visit the site to deliver or remove waste skips.

While it does not include longer opening hours to the public, it means fewer lorries will visit while the site during opening hours.

Currently, the site is closed to the public when a lorry needs to access it.

It has also applied to accept trade waste at the Chalk Pit Lane site, off the main A149 near the Lavender Hill junction, to allow “flexibility for the future”.

In a statement accompanying its planning application, the council says the centre received around 51,000 visitors during 2017.