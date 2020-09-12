Search

Advanced search

Heaven hounds in full cry as geese head for Norfolk

12 September, 2020 - 06:32
Hundreds of pink footed geese taking off. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of pink footed geese taking off. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

When you hear the Heaven hounds, you know autumn’s on its way.

Pink footed goose (Anser brachyrhynchus). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Andy_OxleyPink footed goose (Anser brachyrhynchus). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Andy_Oxley

Pink footed geese have began to arrive on the north Norfolk coast.

Around 50 have been seen at Holkham and on the marsh at Titchwell in recent days.

Soon thousands more will make the long flight south from their breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland.

Some 350,000 of the birds spend the winter in the UK. Many return to The Wash each year.

The Pink Footed Geese fly over Snettisham RSPB reserve at as the sun rises. Picture Matt UsherThe Pink Footed Geese fly over Snettisham RSPB reserve at as the sun rises. Picture Matt Usher

The sight and sound of the great flocks taking off from the beach at Snettisham is one of Norfolk’s greatest natural spectaculars.

They fly inland to their feeding grounds in V-shaped skeins as dawn breaks.

Each bird’s slipstream helps the one behind to fly, with the strongest at the front and those at the rear squealing encouragement.

The birds eat potatoes, beet tops and other greens, tucking in across a wide swathe of Norfolk from the north coast to the deepest Fens.

Pink footed geese. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Simon11ukPink footed geese. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Simon11uk

At dusk, the skies fill with their calls. The legendary countryside writer BB likened the racket to a pack of hounds in full cry across the heavens.

On foggy nights, as winter swirls, the mists seem to eerily amplify the sound as the geese howl overhead.

It echoes down the chimneys, sounding as if the birds are about to land on the roof.

In the 1940s geese and all their glories helped to inspire the conservationist and artist Sir Peter Scott to set up the Severn Wildlife Trust, which went on to become the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust.

Today, he is regarded by many as the founder of the global conservation movement.

Sir Peter left his lighthouse beside the Nene on the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border to lead expeditions, including one to find the pink foots’ breeding grounds in Iceland in 1951.

Today the birds still inspire us as they set off on their 1,000-mile flight to our shores.

Their calls will soon form the soundtrack as the nights start drawing in.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Norwich Prison officer admits intimate relationship with inmate

Norwich prison officer Catia Rocha admitted having a relationship with an inmate Photo : Steve Adams

Controversial chicken farm plans approved – but still await final go-ahead

A decision on a controversial chicken farm which would house thousands of birds will go to central government. Picture: Chayakorn Lotongkum/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

‘I have so much passion and love for this club’ - Farke’s personal City crusade

Daniel Farke is ready to set the record straight as Norwich City embark on a Championship fightback Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Estate plans glamping site, music festival and other events

One of the yurts at Raynham Estate's Wild Meadow glamping site. Picture: Supplied by Raynham

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake reveals his other favourite places to eat in Norwich

Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey