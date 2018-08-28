Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Community asked to help save endangered hummingbird

PUBLISHED: 08:58 07 February 2019

The Blue-throated Hillstar was discovered late last year, but is already critically endangered. Picture: Contributed by World Land Trust

The Blue-throated Hillstar was discovered late last year, but is already critically endangered. Picture: Contributed by World Land Trust

Archant

The Suffolk community are fighting to save a newly discovered hummingbird in Ecuador from extinction.

World Land Trust (WLT), who are based in Halesworth, have launched an urgent appeal to save the birds habitat in Ecuador from being destroyed.

The blue-throated hillstar was discovered last year and is already at risk of becoming extinct by metal mining.

The local organisation are raising funds for the rare breed’s habitat to come under government-level protection.

Richard Cuthbert, Director of Conservation at WLT said: “This is a unique opportunity to save a critically endangered species from extinction.

“If we do not act now, mining corporations can move in on the habitat and create a mine which would most likely wipe out the hillstar population,” Mr Cuthbert said.

“The fact that we are continuing to discover new species in habitats facing threats like mining shows that we may not even be aware of the ecological damage these activities are causing.”

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Opening date revealed for new look Norfolk leisure centre

The new design of the improved Long Stratton Leisure Centre. Picture: South Norfolk Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists