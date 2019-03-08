'People get immune to notices' - Frustration over lack of protection for seals from dogs

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A community group has spoken of its frustration at being unable to do more to protect seals from dogs on our beaches.

It comes after vets in north Norfolk had to put down two seals, including one injured in a dog attack, last week.

The Friends of Horsey Seals chairman Peter Ansell said: "We took a young seal pup to the RSPCA hospital in East Winch a week ago.

"It was found on the beach, and there were bite marks all over its head.

"It does happen because people get used to walking their dogs on Norfolk beaches and not coming across anything, and they let the dog off the leash."

He said that some of the dogs became inquisitive while others were aggressive.

He added: "It can be a problem, but I'm afraid there's not a lot we can do about it. You can stick notices up but people get immune to notices.

"The law is quite vague. As a dog-owner you need to keep your dog under control, to keep it from attacking anything else."

Wildlife rescue group Seal and Shore Watch UK received three calls on Friday, August 2 that a dog had attacked a harbour seal pup, about seven-weeks-old, on Sea Palling beach.

It said the dog-owner did not report the incident, stating: "They just walked away, not caring that the pup was now extremely vulnerable and not moving."

The seal was put down due to the severity of its injuries.

The rescue group urged dog-owners to take responsibility for their animals in public places.

It continued: "There are far too many incidents on our beaches concerning dogs and seal pups. On many occasions, already this summer, our medics have gone out to a pup to be told that a dog has chased the poor little thing into the sea."

Meanwhile, they also received calls over a second pup at Cart Gap, in Happisburgh, on the same day, which was unwell and was later put down. The pup had a "really bad mouth infection" and was dehydrated.

An RSPCA spokesman said: "The (Sea Palling attack) is such a tragic incident. The pain and suffering caused by the dog attacking the seal is unimaginable.

"We urge dog-owners to act responsibly and keep their pets on leads around wild animals and livestock, to ensure incidents such as this are prevented.

"Please never allow dogs or other animals to harass a seal, especially a pup. It could die from its injuries or could be scared back into the water and washed out to sea by strong currents."

Anyone with information about the Sea Palling incident should call Norfolk police on 101 or the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.