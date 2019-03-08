Great British Spring Clean is coming to Norfolk

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 April 2019

The Great British Spring Clean is coming to Outwell. Photo: Google

The Great British Spring Clean is coming to Outwell. Photo: Google

Archant

A community is coming together to spring clean their village.

Residents from Outwell, near Wisbech will be joining forces to do a battle with litter this Sunday, April 14.

Organised by the parish council, participants are to meet outside the St Andrew’s Methodist Chapel at 2pm, before heading out to tackle the strip of land between the A1121 and A1101, which was once a canal carrying the Well Creek in Outwell to Wisbech in the 1700s.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “This piece of land is what drivers see when they pass through our village and we want it to give the best impression of where we live. Litter is a national problem, but if we all look after our own communities then it can only help to make a real difference.”

The Great British Spring Clean has been keeping Britain tidy since 1954. For more information, or to host your own spring clean, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org

