Goose refuge to be replicated due to soaring success
PUBLISHED: 15:40 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 28 October 2019
A refuge area created to move birds away from a wind farm has been hailed a success with thousands flocking to the site.
The scheme at Jack's Lane Wind Farm, near Fakenham, aims to move pink-footed geese away from the turbines and provide a safe new habitat.
An average of 7,187 birds have been drawn to the new area after the completion of the wind farm, compared to 1,420 prior to the refuge being established.
Andy Chinery, asset manager at the wind farm, said: "Sustainability is at the core of what we do, aiming to provide safe, clean energy, while ensuring we protect the environment and wildlife. It's for that reason we are so pleased with the results of the refuge so far."
The refuge fields are closer to the birds' night nest, reducing their travel time and risks.
Mr Chinery said: "We'll be looking to replicate this at other relatable sites across the country and share our experience with our industry."