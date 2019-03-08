Goose refuge to be replicated due to soaring success

Pink-footed geese come into roost at Holkham National Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2011

A refuge area created to move birds away from a wind farm has been hailed a success with thousands flocking to the site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A refuge area established to move birds away from the site of a wind farm has been hailed a success with thousands of birds flocking to the site. Picture: Power For Good A refuge area established to move birds away from the site of a wind farm has been hailed a success with thousands of birds flocking to the site. Picture: Power For Good

The scheme at Jack's Lane Wind Farm, near Fakenham, aims to move pink-footed geese away from the turbines and provide a safe new habitat.

You may also want to watch:

An average of 7,187 birds have been drawn to the new area after the completion of the wind farm, compared to 1,420 prior to the refuge being established.

Andy Chinery, asset manager at the wind farm, said: "Sustainability is at the core of what we do, aiming to provide safe, clean energy, while ensuring we protect the environment and wildlife. It's for that reason we are so pleased with the results of the refuge so far."

The refuge fields are closer to the birds' night nest, reducing their travel time and risks.

Mr Chinery said: "We'll be looking to replicate this at other relatable sites across the country and share our experience with our industry."