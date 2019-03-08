Here’s what you can see from the night’s sky over Norfolk and Suffolk

According to astro photographer Shaun Reynolds, this chain of galazies is known as Makarian's Chain. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds Archant

From a small make-shift observatory in his back garden in Ditchingham, near Bungay, Shaun Reynolds captures breathtaking shots of glistening galaxies and stellar sceneries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Known as The Wall, this image took four hours to capture. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds Known as The Wall, this image took four hours to capture. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds

The 61-year-old started capturing these deep-sky photographs nine years ago with a DSLR and a telescope. They involve numerous long-duration shutter speed shots and hours of patience.

When the clouds clear in the midst of winter, Mr Reynolds forgoes sleep and spends hours at his camera in the bitter cold. He has travelled across the world to secure these striking images

“It is a labour of love - they are like my babies, my little creations,” he added, “There is something so special about it - it really rings my bell”.

The electrician turned astro photographer has shared his stunning images of the night’s sky over Norfolk and Suffolk and explained what you can see from your bedroom window.

The horsehead and flame nebula was captures from Mr Reynolds back garden in Ditchingham. Picture: Shaun Reynolds The horsehead and flame nebula was captures from Mr Reynolds back garden in Ditchingham. Picture: Shaun Reynolds

“First one [image one] here is a chain of galaxies in Virgo, it shows a huge amount of galaxies in this constellation. In fact nearly half in this picture are galaxies. I captured this from my back garden shed at home and It took more then 20 hours to capture. It is known as Makarian’s Chain,” he said.

“This image [two] is known as The Wall in the constellation of Cygnus which is a great late summer and autumn view high up in the sky. Again, taken from back garden shed at home. Quite a bright Nebula so only needed about four hours to capture it,” he said.

This is known as the Jellyfish nebula and it rests in Gemini. Picture: Shaun Reynolds This is known as the Jellyfish nebula and it rests in Gemini. Picture: Shaun Reynolds

“This image is my favourite, [three] its called the horse head and flame nebula which lies in Orion and is around the bright star called alnitak, which is the bottom left star in the belt of Orion.

“The picture was captured again from my back garden shed with my little observatory and took several nights to get all the exposures needed, it shows the colours of the various gases which are dominant in this part of the sky, the horse head is in fact thick dust which has been left with this shape as the stars around it are literally blowing away the dust.”

Shaun Reynolds, from Ditchingham has been a photographer for 30 years. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds Shaun Reynolds, from Ditchingham has been a photographer for 30 years. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds

“This image [four] is known as the jellyfish nebula, and it lies in Gemini, it is in fact a large supernova remnant, What’s left after a star has reached the end of its life and literally blown up and dispersed its outer shell into the space around it.”