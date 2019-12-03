When to watch skies for 'the king of meteor showers'

The Geminids meteor shower 2019 will peak in December. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Everything you need to know about the Geminid meteor shower 2019.

This year the shower is active from December 4-17, and at its peak on the night of December 14 could produce up to 150 multi-coloured shooting stars per hour.

While a large, bright moon this year could dampen the spectacle somewhat there is still a chance of seeing a dramatic displays.

The shower will be visible to the naked eye and best seen in areas with low light pollution.

As astronomical events are always somewhat of a waiting game, the best way to catch the meteor shower is to wrap up warm and sit in a comfy chair outside.

Like all meteor showers the Geminids, which is sometimes known as "the king of meteor showers" due to its potential for spectacular sights, is caused by particles of comet debris entering our atmosphere.

As the particles burn up they appear as shooting stars, creating bright streaks in the sky.

While meteors can appear anywhere in the sky this display appears to originate from the constellation of Gemini.