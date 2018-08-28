Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Silly’ behaviour and fresh cliff falls spark safety warning at Winterton

PUBLISHED: 14:20 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 17 January 2019

Climbing on the soft, sandy cliffs at Winterton is dangerous and accellerates erosion Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.uk

Climbing on the soft, sandy cliffs at Winterton is dangerous and accellerates erosion Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.uk

WintertonOnSea.co.uk

Visitors wanting to see for themselves the impact of winter storms on the vulnerable coastline are being warned against “silly” behaviour.

Erosion and safety are a huge issue at Winterton where people flock to enjoy nature Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.ukErosion and safety are a huge issue at Winterton where people flock to enjoy nature Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.uk

Eric Lund, chairman of Winterton Parish Council, said he had witnessed scenes of “absolute stupidity” as families went right to the edge of the worst affected area at the car park, a dog scampering about on a lead and almost falling over the edge.

His comments came after the area took the brunt of a tidal surge, lashed by huge waves and 50mph winds, with more material falling away this week.

And with the prospect of more seal-spotters heading there this weekend Mr Lund said everyone needed to be mindful of their surroundings.

MORE: Should parking be allowed on Beach Road in Winterton?

He said: “The car park lost quite a lump, and behind the cafe it took even more.

The Dunes cafe in Winterton is finding itself every closer to oblivion Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.ukThe Dunes cafe in Winterton is finding itself every closer to oblivion Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.uk

“Apparently the levels on the beach have come back a bit and some of the blocks are covered but some more of the car park has gone, closer to the cafe.

“Decisions are being made about what to do with the cafe.

“There is a patio bit at the back and if that starts to go that will be the time the cafe is demolished.

“It is in the lap of the Gods.”

MORE: ‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

He said the car park was being assessed for safety on a daily basis and was currently being manned by Coastwatch volunteers.

“People do not use common sense,” he said. “It is well roped off but people still do silly things.

“A family went right to the edge, almost leaning on the rope with a dog almost falling over the edge.

“In ten years time there could be no cafe, no car park and no Coastwatch and the sea is in the valley.

“After what has happened in the last week it is possible.”

With the seals still a big draw people were going far too close and risking a bite, he added.

One warden had recently been chased by a bull after crossing its path on the dunes.

Although he was able to get away it would have been a different story had the encounter happened on soft sand, he added.

People are also being told to only use official access points or risk causing further collapses and giving the sea a way in.

Jan Bowles, cafe and car park owner, pleaded with people to keep away from the roped off areas for their own safety and also to respect what they were trying to do to protect their land.

MORE: ‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

TEAM NEWS: Timm Klose could be set for knee surgery; Alex Tettey out for three weeks

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams

Asda shopper left ‘dazed and confused’ after being knocked to the ground by metal rack

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists