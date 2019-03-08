Search

Fox rescued after getting itself into a hole lot of trouble

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 15 May 2019

A fox had to be rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Runhall. Picture: RSPCA

A fox had to be rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Runhall. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

The RSPCA was called to rescue a fox trapped so far down a hole that only its head could be seen poking out.

A fox had to be rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Runhall. Picture: RSPCAA fox had to be rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Runhall. Picture: RSPCA

The juvenile fox was believed to have been trapped in Runhall, near Dereham, since Monday, May 14, with the RSPCA being alerted the following day.

Animal collection officer Paige Burnham then rushed to help.

She said: "He looked just like a child buried at the beach with just his head poking out, I couldn't believe it.

A fox had to be rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Runhall. Picture: RSPCAA fox had to be rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Runhall. Picture: RSPCA

"Me and Jordan Elvidge from the nearby RSPCA Norwich branch had to physically dig him out with a garden trowel.

"The fox was so quiet and worn out whilst digging him out that he just let us do what we needed to and watched patiently.

"He wasn't hurt at all so after a quick check we were able to release him straight away and he ran straight off into a field."

If you see an animal in distress you can ring the RSPCA 24-hours a day on 0300 123 4999.

