High Lodge to remain open during lockdown

High Lodge forest is set to remain open during lockdown. Photo: Forestry England Forestry England

A forestry area popular for outdoor exercise and family walks has confirmed it will stay open during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forestry England has made the decision not to close High Lodge, in between Thetford and Brandon, so those living locally can enjoy the outdoors over the next month.

The car park, toilets, play areas at High Lodge Forest Centre will be open, but its café will only open with a takeaway service.

But the forest’s bike hire and Go Ape will be closed throughout lockdown.

Forest management director for East England, Alex Brearley said: “Our teams have worked so hard to ensure that people can come to High Lodge and enjoy fresh air and exercise.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, and we will do all we can to keep our forests and facilities available for local outdoor recreation and exercise while keeping our staff and volunteers safe and supporting our partners and onsite businesses.

“Spending time outdoors is so important for our health and wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming you to High Lodge.”

Forestry England have asked visitors to read the following rules before they visit:

• Reduce the number of journeys you make. Spending time outdoors should be done locally.

• Only come with the people you live with, your support bubble, or meet one person from another household.

• Please be aware that we may have to close car parks if they are too busy but please be prepared to return home and come another time.

• Some facilities will be closed.

• There may be fewer pay machines and a queue to pay. Why not make things easier and help support your local forest by becoming a member? You can buy membership in advance online.

• Trails may be different. Follow any new, temporary signs they are there to help keep you safe.

• Dress for the outdoors and wear suitable footwear and a helmet when cycling.

High Lodge is also due to host its annual Forest Live shows in 2021.

Acts announced for the shows, set to take place in June, include Rag N Bone Man, Keane and Madness.

For more information visit High Lodge website here, www.forestryengland.uk/high-lodge.