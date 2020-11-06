Search

Advanced search

High Lodge to remain open during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:34 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 06 November 2020

High Lodge forest is set to remain open during lockdown. Photo: Forestry England

High Lodge forest is set to remain open during lockdown. Photo: Forestry England

Forestry England

A forestry area popular for outdoor exercise and family walks has confirmed it will stay open during lockdown.

Forestry England has made the decision not to close High Lodge, in between Thetford and Brandon, so those living locally can enjoy the outdoors over the next month.

The car park, toilets, play areas at High Lodge Forest Centre will be open, but its café will only open with a takeaway service.

But the forest’s bike hire and Go Ape will be closed throughout lockdown.

Forest management director for East England, Alex Brearley said: “Our teams have worked so hard to ensure that people can come to High Lodge and enjoy fresh air and exercise.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, and we will do all we can to keep our forests and facilities available for local outdoor recreation and exercise while keeping our staff and volunteers safe and supporting our partners and onsite businesses.

“Spending time outdoors is so important for our health and wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming you to High Lodge.”

Forestry England have asked visitors to read the following rules before they visit:

• Reduce the number of journeys you make. Spending time outdoors should be done locally.

• Only come with the people you live with, your support bubble, or meet one person from another household.

• Please be aware that we may have to close car parks if they are too busy but please be prepared to return home and come another time.

• Some facilities will be closed.

• There may be fewer pay machines and a queue to pay. Why not make things easier and help support your local forest by becoming a member? You can buy membership in advance online.

• Trails may be different. Follow any new, temporary signs they are there to help keep you safe.

• Dress for the outdoors and wear suitable footwear and a helmet when cycling.

High Lodge is also due to host its annual Forest Live shows in 2021.

Acts announced for the shows, set to take place in June, include Rag N Bone Man, Keane and Madness.

For more information visit High Lodge website here, www.forestryengland.uk/high-lodge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: By kind permission of Phil Gibbs via www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man admits murdering his wife at former mental health hospital site

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I don’t think we are a team that can go there and sit, I don’t think that is in our DNA’ - Culverhouse ahead of FA Cup test

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is plotting an FA Cup upset Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Driver and passengers arrested after being stopped by police stinger

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

Mark Armstrong: Runners are well equipped to navigate another lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong