Search

Advanced search

Future of idyllic countryside area secured after purchase by Forestry England

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 10 November 2020

Forestry England has purchased the freehold for Croxton Estate, which forms a part of Thetford Forest. Picture: Forestry England

Forestry England has purchased the freehold for Croxton Estate, which forms a part of Thetford Forest. Picture: Forestry England

Archant

The future of an idyllic countryside landscape seen as prime for recreation and conservation has been secured for years to come.

After three years of negotiations, the Croxton Estate has been purchased by Forestry England - almost a century after it was first offered for sale to the Forestry Commission.

The 2,500 hectares of land, which forms part of Thetford Forest, were bought by Crown Estate Commissioners 92 years ago, when the Forestry Commission was short of acquisition funds.

They were instead granted a lease, limiting them to the ‘purposes of afforestation’ only.

Having sealed a deal to buy the freehold using Highways England compensation from the A11 dualling scheme at Thetford, forestry land agent, Charles Ashley, was enthusiastic about the site’s potential.

Anne Mason, chairman of Friends of Thetford Forest, is excited about Forestry England's purchase of Croxton Estate. Picture: Sonya DuncanAnne Mason, chairman of Friends of Thetford Forest, is excited about Forestry England's purchase of Croxton Estate. Picture: Sonya Duncan

He said: “Permanent ownership of the land will enable Forestry England to maximise the opportunity for public benefits and safeguard our investment in recreation, conservation and trees.

You may also want to watch:

“We are really excited about the potential for expanding public access following the acquisition.

“Our first step will be to undertake detailed planning to get the balance right between new access rights, nature conservation and existing land uses. We will then provide more information about extended access.”

The Croxton Estate, which has several existing tenants including the military for training purposes, lies within the Breckland Special Protection Area and is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

It includes lowland heath, heritage features and part of the Little Ouse river, creating considerable scope for nature conservation and environmental improvements.

Forestry England’s purchase is the largest single freehold acquisition ever in East England Forest District, and will connect additional land to the popular High Lodge Visitor Centre.

Anne Mason, chairman of the Friends of Thetford Forest, said: “This year has shown how important it is for all of us to be outdoors, for our health and wellbeing, so increasing the extent of Thetford Forest is a wonderful and most welcome achievement.”

And forest management director, Alex Brearley, added: “Securing the freehold on this important estate has ensured its long-term viability and future.

“We look forward to developing plans to enhance the area for the public, nature conservation, timber production and carbon capture.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Staff and pupils isolating at two secondary schools

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust