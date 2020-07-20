Neighbouring households fined for repeated flytipping

Two households at Lovell Gardens, Watton, have been fined for flytipping. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

Two households on the same estate have been slapped with fines totalling £1200 for repeated flytipping offences.

Several instances of flytipping, anti-social behaviour and roadside vehicle repairs at Lovell Gardens, Watton, were reported by residents earlier this year.

Having built a robust case with support from the public and local councillors, Breckland Council was able to issue fines and provide the culprits with advice on legal waste disposal.

One household in the estate was responsible for flytipping a washing machine, mattresses, beds and car parts, which resulted in a £400 fixed penalty notice and a warning for conducting repairs to vehicles at the roadside.

Another household, which had previously received a warning regarding flytipping in 2018, was fined £800 for multiple flytips of household bin bags.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland cabinet member for environmental services and public protection, said: “Flytipping is simply not acceptable in our community and I hope these fines send a strong message.”

Residents are asked to report potential flytips via the Breckland Council website.