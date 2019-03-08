Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Heavy rain causes flooding in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 19:57 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 10 May 2019

Flooding in Kimms Belt, Thetford. Photo: Terry Jermy

Flooding in Kimms Belt, Thetford. Photo: Terry Jermy

Terry Jermy

Heavy rain caused flooding in Thetford this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Kimms Belt on the Barnham Cross estate became impassable as drains struggled under the downpour.

Councillor Terry Jermy said there had been problems for a few days but it had been particularly bad today due to the heavy rain on Friday.

But he said the county council was aware, drains were being cleared, and water soaked up.

Most Read

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

One last promotion push as Linnets head to Warrington for ‘super’ final

King's Lynn Town's central defenders Rory McAuley and Ryan Fryatt in the thick of the action during the play-off final win over Alvechurch Picture: Mark Hewlett

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists