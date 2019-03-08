Heavy rain causes flooding in Thetford

Flooding in Kimms Belt, Thetford. Photo: Terry Jermy Terry Jermy

Heavy rain caused flooding in Thetford this afternoon.

Kimms Belt on the Barnham Cross estate became impassable as drains struggled under the downpour.

Councillor Terry Jermy said there had been problems for a few days but it had been particularly bad today due to the heavy rain on Friday.

But he said the county council was aware, drains were being cleared, and water soaked up.