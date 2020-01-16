Search

'Don't put yourself at risk' - Flood warnings in place for Norfolk rivers

PUBLISHED: 07:37 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 16 January 2020

A warning has been issued after the possibility of flooding along parts of the River Wensum. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A warning has been issued after the possibility of flooding along parts of the River Wensum. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A flood warning has been put out for homes, businesses and a popular tourist attraction along part of the River Wensum.

There is a chance of flooding in villages and towns between Fakenham to Swanton Morley and areas most at risk are Hempton Road in Fakenham, Pensthorpe Waterfowl Park, Great Ryburgh, Elmham Mill, Billingford Road and Worthing Bridge in Elmham, and the B1147 at Swanton Morley.

The warning has been issued because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses throughout the morning of January 16.

The Gov.UK flood information service website said: "River levels have continued to rise overnight in response to rain that fell over Tuesday night (January 14) and into Wednesday morning (January 15). The forecast is for no further rainfall until late afternoon today, Thursday, January 16, but with further rain throughout the evening. Flood water is dangerous. Don't put yourself or others at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update this message as necessary."

A flood warning is also in place for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare, including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

The warning on the flood Gov.UK flood information service said: "There is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses from 2am to 4am tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 16. High water levels may last for a few days until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide."

Areas most at risk are in Reedham, Cantley and Brundall. Roads affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The warning added: "We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

'Don't put yourself at risk' - Flood warnings in place for Norfolk rivers

