Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for Norfolk and Suffolk

Waves at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Flood warnings and alerts remain in force across Norfolk and Suffolk, but the region appears to have escaped relatively unscathed amid high tides and blustery winds.

The Environment Agency had issued flood warnings - the second most severe type of warning - for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.

People were urged to be ready to take action to protect their properties.

One of the warnings was for low lying properties along the River Waveney, in places such as Beccles, Oulton Broad, Somerleyton and St Olaves.

The other warning was for riverside properties along the Yare, includingh Cantley, Brundall and Reepham, with water levels due to remain high throughout Wednesday.

Flood alerts were in place on sections of the Norfolk coast. The alerts were for the coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott, from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth, from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse and from Old Hunstanton to Cley.

There was also an alert for the Waveney from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

In Suffolk, alerts were in place at Southwold, from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, on the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, along the Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water in Norfolk.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 8) saw high tides and strong winds whip up dramatic scenes along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

Recently-installed beach huts at Pakefield Beach damaged by flooding, while Oulton Broad was hit by hide tides, with an underpass underwater.

At Hemsby churning waves crashed into the soft dune cliffs where last year an erosion streak saw a string of homes toppled.

The popular holiday beach was lost to the sea, the water cutting off all beaches north and south of the lifeboat station.

At Scratby the waves brought water to the bottom of the wooden steps and beyond the rock barriers.

Dog walkers found little beach to speak of, restricted to a thin strip of land hugging the base of the cliffs.

At 9.30am at Great Yarmouth the water level was a metre above what had been predicted with the northerly wind piling it up along the coast.

The village of Walcott was badly hit by the 2013 floods, but the high water passed without causing property damage yesterday.

Pauline Porter, chairman of Walcott Parish Council, said: “New drains were installed a couple of months ago and they’re working very well.”