Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

PUBLISHED: 16:10 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 January 2019

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Archant

Two flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk and Suffolk ahead of the next round of high tides.

Warnings - the second highest alert the Environment Agency can issue - have been posted along the River Yare with Cantley, Brundall, and Reedham said to be most at risk.

It means flooding is expected and urgent action is required.

Roads likely to be affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47, and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The agency says it is expecting water levels to remain high throughout the day and overnight until 11am tomorrow morning, Wednesday.

The warnings have been triggered by “tide locking” at Great Yarmouth which restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

Householders are warned to “be ready to take action to protect your property.”

Flooding is also expected along the River Waveney in Suffolk.

The warning means the possibility of some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths until 11am tomorrow, Wednesday.

Areas most at risk are St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad, and Beccles.

Roads likely to be affected include Beccles Road at St Olaves, Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam, and Fen Lane in Beccles.

The Environment Agency is advising people to take care on waterside roads and footpaths.

There are also 28 flood alerts in place along the Norfolk/Suffolk coast.

They run from the north of the region taking in Old Hunstanton, Salthouse and Cley, coming down the coast to Caister, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, and further south to Lowestoft and Southwold.

Meanwhile Fred Best, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest said north westerly winds would pick up overnight peaking at around 3am but then easing off as Wednesday wears on.

In Gorleston there was some unexpected flooding in Riverside Road.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the beaches were generally holding their level with only a minor drop.

There has been erosion of the dunes at Hemsby and Winterton, but no properties affected, as well as some dune loss along part of the frontage between Hopton and Gorleston.

