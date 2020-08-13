Work starts on new flood defence scheme to protect homes

Contractors Balfour Beatty have started work alongside the Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A significant scheme of work is under way to reduce the risk of flooding to a number of homes in a coastal town.

With a number of areas in Lowestoft vulnerable to surface water flooding, particularly around Kirkley Stream, works on a localised flood defence scheme has begun.

The works taking place in the area of Velda Close and Aldwyck Way will see a sheet piled flood wall built for about 300m alongside Kirkley Stream and downstream of the Bloodmoor Road roundabout to reduce the risk of flooding from the stream.

A new pumping station will also be built in the disused allotment area adjacent to the car park in Aldwyck Way.

With the Kirkley Stream Flood Wall and Pumping Station works being carried out as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP) – which was established after the December 2013 tidal surge to develop a way forward to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea, rivers and from extreme rainfall –

a spokesman said: “This construction is the culmination of modelling and detailed design over the past two years that will reduce the risk of flooding to previously flooded homes in Aldwyck Way and Velda Close, without increasing flood risk to any other properties.”

In July 2015 more than 30 homes in Aldwyck Way and Velda Close were flooded after heavy rainfall overwhelmed the stream and drainage systems resulting in significant flooding.

Householders were left distraught after waist-high water flooded 33 homes, with considerable damage caused to areas surrounding the Kirkley stream.

With construction work – which is being undertaken on behalf of Suffolk County Council by contractors Balfour Beatty – now under way, the scheme is expected to last for around eight months.

Ahead of the works starting, residents in Velda Close and Aldwyck Way were informed in a letter from Matt Hullis, Head of Environment Strategy Growth, Highways and Infrastructure at Suffolk County Council, about the construction.

It said: “I appreciate that many residents have endured years of distress and hardship as a result of the historic flooding.

“However, I am pleased to inform you that we have now completed all the fundraising, modelling, planning and design and can finally move into the construction phase of the project.

“Once completed the wall will be maintained by Suffolk County Council and the pump station will be adopted by Anglian Water.”