Flooding expected on roads and paths after alerts issued for Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 31 January 2020
People in Norfolk have been warned to expect flooding on riverside roads and footpaths over the next couple of days.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert, meaning flooding is possible, for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water meaning that there is a possibility of some minor flooding on roads and footpaths because water levels continue to remain higher than normal in some places, including Barton Broad.
The alert has been issued for Friday (January 31) and Saturday (February 1) although high water levels may last for a few days.
There is also a flood alert in place for the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.
