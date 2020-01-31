Flooding expected on roads and paths after alerts issued for Norfolk

A warning has been issued after the possibility of flooding along parts of the River Wensum. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Archant

People in Norfolk have been warned to expect flooding on riverside roads and footpaths over the next couple of days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert, meaning flooding is possible, for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water meaning that there is a possibility of some minor flooding on roads and footpaths because water levels continue to remain higher than normal in some places, including Barton Broad.

You may also want to watch:

The alert has been issued for Friday (January 31) and Saturday (February 1) although high water levels may last for a few days.

There is also a flood alert in place for the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.