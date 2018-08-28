Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood alert in place across Waveney

PUBLISHED: 10:32 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 14 January 2019

A flood alert has been issued across Waveney. Picture: Environment Agency

A flood alert has been issued across Waveney. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

Much of Waveney is at risk of flooding until lunchtime today.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham, near Bungay, to Breydon Water near Great Yarmouth.

The alert says there is a possibility of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

An agency spokesman said: “We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.”

Members of the public are advised to take care when using waterside roads and footpaths, and to avoid putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

Further updates will be issued by the Environment Agency in due course.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’ - Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns

The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists