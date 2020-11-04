Flood alert in place between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water

A warning has been issued that some Norfolk roads and footpaths could be flooded later today because of high tides.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew on the edge of Norwich to Breydon Water, near Great Yarmouth.

The agency said some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths was expected and high water levels may last until Thursday, November 5.

The agency said that was due to the natural tide locking effect of recent high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broadland rivers at low tide.

The agency said: “We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas. We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.”