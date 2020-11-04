Search

Advanced search

Flood alert in place between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water

PUBLISHED: 07:15 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 November 2020

A flood alert has been issued for the River Yare between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A flood alert has been issued for the River Yare between Thorpe St Andrew and Breydon Water. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A warning has been issued that some Norfolk roads and footpaths could be flooded later today because of high tides.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew on the edge of Norwich to Breydon Water, near Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

The agency said some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths was expected and high water levels may last until Thursday, November 5.

The agency said that was due to the natural tide locking effect of recent high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broadland rivers at low tide.

The agency said: “We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas. We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police