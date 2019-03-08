Flood alerts issued for parts of the Norfolk coast

Some of Norfolk's coastal roads and footpaths could be flooded today with high tides forecast.

Hunstanton promenade is expected to be flooded at around 8pm along with beaches roads and footpaths across the west Norfolk coast, with the environment agency warning that the area could flood up to two hours before or after the expected time.

Flood alerts are also in place for the coastline between Old Hunstanton and Cley and also between East Cley and Kelling Hard including Salthouse.

The Environment Agency said it expects to see water on some roads and paths and on beaches and the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

Beach Road in Cley and Salthouse is expected to be flooded and footpaths in the area's marshland are also expected to be inaccessible.

A flood alert is also in place for King's Lynn, West Lynn and around the Wash frontage, with the seafront and promenade likely to flood, however flooding to properties is not forecast.

The Environment Agency urged the public to take care on coastal roads, car parks and footpaths and added that it would continue to monitor the situation.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Five Flood Alerts are currently in place for Norfolk. These cover King`s Lynn, West Lynn and The Wash frontage; the coast from Heacham to north of King`s Lynn the coast at Hunstanton; the coast from Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley; and the coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse.

"High tides, a tidal surge and strong northerly winds will make water levels higher than usual for this evening's tide. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves, sea spray and debris could be dangerous.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are liaising with the local authority, which is closing the flood gates.

"Similar coastal conditions are expected to continue into the middle of the week.

"The Environment Agency provide a free service across England to warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You can sign up to receive flood warnings by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/flood."

The agency also warned that situations were constantly changing and anyone looking for the latest update should visit its website.