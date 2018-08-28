Search

Trees planted by Waveney MP and town mayor in honour of the Queen

PUBLISHED: 14:05 07 November 2018

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Ian Graham planting a tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Ian Graham planting a tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council

Archant

An ambitious legacy project has seen trees planted for future generations to enjoy as part of a network of forest conservation initiatives to mark the Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

In Lowestoft, “five beautiful new trees” have been planted as part of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) project – with Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Ian Graham joining Lowestoft town councillors at a special ceremony last week.

The trees – two silver birch, two rowan and a hazel – were planted at Rosedale Park on Friday, November 2.

A Lowestoft town council spokesman said: “Rosedale Park is one of the town council’s many areas of open space which the council are keen for the people of the town, and visitors, to be able to enjoy now and for many years.”

With the trees donated to Mr Aldous, thanks to a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV, it comes after The Queen’s Green Planet documentary – following the Queen and this ambitious legacy project – was screened.

In supporting the programme the Woodland Trust provided 50,000 trees for ITV viewers, and via Frank Field MP – who conceived the QCC initiative and offered a special commemorative pack to every MP in the UK – Mr Aldous was one of 508 MPs who took up the offer.

Mr Aldous said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be involved in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative and pay tribute to the outstanding work of Her Majesty throughout a lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

“Forest conservation is an area close to my heart and I am thrilled that Rosedale Park was able to benefit from five beautiful new trees, for all to enjoy.”

Equally delighted, town mayor Ian Graham, said: “The town council is delighted to be involved in this national initiative and thanks Waveney MP Peter Aldous for bringing this to the town.

“I am sure that the trees will flourish here and be enjoyed by many generations.”

