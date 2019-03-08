Fish-killing algae discovered in Broads
An algae which wreaks havoc for anglers and kills fish has been found in Norfolk's waterways.
But now researchers in Norwich have developed a test which could protect the Broads and save millions of pounds for the economy.
The algae, called Prymensium parvum, becomes toxic when it is infected with a virus - and is deadly to fish.
The test finds the infected algae in the water which means it can then be controlled.
IDna chief scientific officer, Dr Peter Isaac, said: "It's a promising development in seeking a solution to a global problem."
He added: "We were able to develop an effective, fast and extremely cost-effective method to detect the dangerous combination of algae and virus."
The test was developed by IDna Genetics, the John Innes Centre and the University of East Anglia.