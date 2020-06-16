Search

Advanced search

Beanz is Norfolk wildlife hospital’s first abandoned seal pup of the summer

PUBLISHED: 14:01 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 16 June 2020

Beanz was like a bag of bones when he was found abandoned at Sutton Bridge, before being tken to the RSPCA's wildlife hospital near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCA

Beanz was like a bag of bones when he was found abandoned at Sutton Bridge, before being tken to the RSPCA's wildlife hospital near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCA

Archant

The first abandoned seal pup of the summer is being cared for at a Norfolk wildlife hospital.

Beanz was like a bag of bones when he was found abandoned at Sutton Bridge, before being tken to the RSPCA's wildlife hospital near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCABeanz was like a bag of bones when he was found abandoned at Sutton Bridge, before being tken to the RSPCA's wildlife hospital near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCA

The common seal, which was thought to be less than two weeks old, was found weak and starving at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire, weighing just 7.85kg.

He was brought to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Hospital, near King’s Lynn, by a volunteer from British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Alison Charles, manager at East Winch, said: “This pup is lucky he was found when he was as we believe he had been separated from his mum and would have perished without her milk - he had lost a lot of weight and looked like a bag of bones.

“We are doing all we can to make sure he is fully rehabilitated and recovered before being released back into the wild.

“We’ve named him Beanz as this year’s theme for common seals is beans, pulses and rice and it really suits him. He’s our first common seal pup at the centre this season so we thought Beanz was an appropriate name for him.”

You may also want to watch:

The RSPCA warns people should never approach seals and keep any dogs well away and on a lead, as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.

It also advises people not to approach pups they see, but monitor them from a safe distance for 24 hours, to see if the mother returns before contacting a rescue on 0300 1234 999.

The wildlife centre is currently caring for Beanz and more than 300 other wild animals, with increasingly stretched resources.

“In recent years we have taken in a huge number of sick and injured seals so we are expecting the same for 2020,” said Mrs Charles.

“This means that vast resources are in demand here at East Winch to help us treat Beanz and the other pups that we will care for this season.”

East Winch has an Amazon wish list of items that are most in need, which can be found here.

For more information about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Disgust’ over further vandalism at new £1m park

East Suffolk Council has expressed 'disgust' at further vandalism at The Ness in Lowestoft, with workers finding that equipment has been spat and urinated upon. Picture: East Suffolk Council

What can we do to support our regional economy’s bounce back?

Want to know what you can do to support Norfolk's economy? Join our webinar. Picture: Archant
Drive 24