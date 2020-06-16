Beanz is Norfolk wildlife hospital’s first abandoned seal pup of the summer

Beanz was like a bag of bones when he was found abandoned at Sutton Bridge, before being tken to the RSPCA's wildlife hospital near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCA Archant

The first abandoned seal pup of the summer is being cared for at a Norfolk wildlife hospital.

The common seal, which was thought to be less than two weeks old, was found weak and starving at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire, weighing just 7.85kg.

He was brought to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Hospital, near King’s Lynn, by a volunteer from British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Alison Charles, manager at East Winch, said: “This pup is lucky he was found when he was as we believe he had been separated from his mum and would have perished without her milk - he had lost a lot of weight and looked like a bag of bones.

“We are doing all we can to make sure he is fully rehabilitated and recovered before being released back into the wild.

“We’ve named him Beanz as this year’s theme for common seals is beans, pulses and rice and it really suits him. He’s our first common seal pup at the centre this season so we thought Beanz was an appropriate name for him.”

The RSPCA warns people should never approach seals and keep any dogs well away and on a lead, as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.

It also advises people not to approach pups they see, but monitor them from a safe distance for 24 hours, to see if the mother returns before contacting a rescue on 0300 1234 999.

The wildlife centre is currently caring for Beanz and more than 300 other wild animals, with increasingly stretched resources.

“In recent years we have taken in a huge number of sick and injured seals so we are expecting the same for 2020,” said Mrs Charles.

“This means that vast resources are in demand here at East Winch to help us treat Beanz and the other pups that we will care for this season.”

