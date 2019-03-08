Video

First peregrine chick hatches at Norwich Cathedral

The first peregrine chick of the season has hatched at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Hawk and Owl Trust Archant

The first egg laid by a female peregrine has hatched at Norwich Cathedral.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chick hatched at around 7.05 pm Wednesday (April 24) after 33 days of incubation by its parents.

You may also want to watch:

Zoe Smith, peregrine project officer at the Hawk and Owl Trust, Fakenham, said she expected the other eggs to hatch within the next 24 hours.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for Norwich Cathedral wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: And it is happy news. The FIRST peregrine chick has been born!”

The nesting point was installed near the cathedral spire in 2011 and has since captivated bird lovers in the region with its live stream following the peregrine family through hatching and fledging.

• The Norwich cathedral peregrine webcam can be viewed at the Hawk and Owl Trust website.