Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

First peregrine chick hatches at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 07:43 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 25 April 2019

The first peregrine chick of the season has hatched at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Hawk and Owl Trust

The first peregrine chick of the season has hatched at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Hawk and Owl Trust

Archant

The first egg laid by a female peregrine has hatched at Norwich Cathedral.

The chick hatched at around 7.05 pm Wednesday (April 24) after 33 days of incubation by its parents.

You may also want to watch:

Zoe Smith, peregrine project officer at the Hawk and Owl Trust, Fakenham, said she expected the other eggs to hatch within the next 24 hours.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for Norwich Cathedral wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: And it is happy news. The FIRST peregrine chick has been born!”

The nesting point was installed near the cathedral spire in 2011 and has since captivated bird lovers in the region with its live stream following the peregrine family through hatching and fledging.

• The Norwich cathedral peregrine webcam can be viewed at the Hawk and Owl Trust website.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

How a former Norwich busker went from singing on the streets to performing at sold-out gigs

The Dualers lead singer Tyber Cranstoun used to busk on the streets of Norwich before finding national fame. Picture: Courtesy of The Dualers

More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

Public comes to aid of teenager being robbed in Lowestoft

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

Watchdog report blocks plans to merge Sainsbury’s with Walmart-owned Asda

The CMA has blocked a proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda outright Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists