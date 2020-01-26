Search

Are these Norfolk's first daffodils?

26 January, 2020 - 06:10
The daffs are out already at South Wootton, on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A splash of springtime peeps through a murky winter's day as the first daffodils come into bloom.

The blooms beside the green at South Wootton, on the edge of King's Lynn, are usually some of the earliest in the area to flower.

"They're always out in January here," said Margaret Albinson, the chair of South Wootton in Bloom.

"I suspect that the daffs which are out early were planted more than 20 years ago, they're very old.

"I think perhaps they come out earier if they've been in the ground a long time."

The daffodils by the green are believed to have been planted by a "guerilla gardener".

A neat row runs alongside the road beneath a line of trees.

