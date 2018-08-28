Search

Find out the secrets of the RSPB in Norwich talk

PUBLISHED: 07:40 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 06 January 2019

Peter Holden MBE will be giving a talk later this month. Picture: Peter Holden

One of the RSPB’s longest serving members will be visiting Norwich to give a talk delving into the charity’s archives.

Peter Holden MBE will give the talk on January 14 at Hellesdon Community Centre, Middletons Lane, showing unique material from the RSPB archives.

Mr Holden has authored or co-authored more than a dozen books which have together sold more than a million copies.

Mr Holden said: “I will look at the very first RSPB reserve and I will be considering why these places are called nature reserves and not bird reserves. I will also be dipping into the RSPB film archive for three short gems the RSPB is so good at making.”

RSPB chairman David Porter, said: “Peter Holden is something of a legend within RSPB circles. We would like anyone with an interest in wildlife to come along whether or not they are a member of the RSPB.”

Entry opens at 7.30pm. Members £2, non members £3.00.

