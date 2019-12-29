Search

Advanced search

'Lucky' seal pup sent to wildlife hospital with body covered in clay and mud

PUBLISHED: 12:11 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 29 December 2019

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

Archant

A tiny seal pup has been taken to a wildlife hospital after being found on a Norfolk beach covered in clay and mud.

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UKSeal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him in a very dangerous area under the cliffs and landslip.

Medics had been keeping an eye on the pup, nicknamed Ferris Wheel, after he was found further along the beach earlier in the week.

A spokesperson from Seal and Shore Watch UK said: "So many grey pups have been coming ashore over the past few days, mainly between Sheringham and Caister.

"Armed with a can of blue marker spray, medics have been marking and monitoring the young weaned grey pups, as they have been washed ashore by high seas and already beginning to shed their white fluffy coats.

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UKSeal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

"A few of the pups have been moved to quieter areas to allow them to rest.

"Please remember to stay a good distance away and put dogs on short leads."

You may also want to watch:

Seal and Shore Watch UK operate around the entire British coastline, but are currently concentrating on the north Norfolk coast.

Medics had been keeping an eye on seal pups across north Norfolk. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UKMedics had been keeping an eye on seal pups across north Norfolk. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

At first, Ferris Wheel has callers thinking he was a large plastic bag from a distance.

On Sunday, December 29, the Seal and Shore Watch team moved the pup to East Winch Wildlife Hospital near King's Lynn.

They said: "Medics attended to find him further along the beach under the cliffs and a landslip, his little body covered in clay and mud. He sure is a lucky one.

"He has the name Ferris Wheel and weighs 10.3kgs.

Medics had been keeping an eye on seal pups across north Norfolk. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UKMedics had been keeping an eye on seal pups across north Norfolk. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

"We are sure after some TLC Ferris Wheel will start to feel so much better. Best of luck little one."

There have also been up to six pups resting at Sea Palling.

The team said: "Our local medic to the area has been kept very busy marking them with the blue spray and keeping an eye on them all."

If you see a seal on the beach, call Seal and shore watch on 07498597448.

Most Read

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

Missing boy one of three arrested in drugs probe

Three people were arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying drugs. Picture: Ian Burt

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Garboldisham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Christmas is so deserving of his New Year’s honour

John Cushing welcomes his family on stage, wife Barbara, and sons George, left, and Charlie, after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the EDP Stars of Norfolk awards. Photo: Archant

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Lucky’ seal pup sent to wildlife hospital with body covered in clay and mud

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists