'Lucky' seal pup sent to wildlife hospital with body covered in clay and mud

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

A tiny seal pup has been taken to a wildlife hospital after being found on a Norfolk beach covered in clay and mud.

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him in a very dangerous area under the cliffs and landslip.

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him in a very dangerous area under the cliffs and landslip.

Medics had been keeping an eye on the pup, nicknamed Ferris Wheel, after he was found further along the beach earlier in the week.

A spokesperson from Seal and Shore Watch UK said: "So many grey pups have been coming ashore over the past few days, mainly between Sheringham and Caister.

"Armed with a can of blue marker spray, medics have been marking and monitoring the young weaned grey pups, as they have been washed ashore by high seas and already beginning to shed their white fluffy coats.



"A few of the pups have been moved to quieter areas to allow them to rest.

"Please remember to stay a good distance away and put dogs on short leads."

Seal and Shore Watch UK operate around the entire British coastline, but are currently concentrating on the north Norfolk coast.



At first, Ferris Wheel has callers thinking he was a large plastic bag from a distance.

On Sunday, December 29, the Seal and Shore Watch team moved the pup to East Winch Wildlife Hospital near King's Lynn.

They said: "Medics attended to find him further along the beach under the cliffs and a landslip, his little body covered in clay and mud. He sure is a lucky one.

"He has the name Ferris Wheel and weighs 10.3kgs.



"We are sure after some TLC Ferris Wheel will start to feel so much better. Best of luck little one."

There have also been up to six pups resting at Sea Palling.

The team said: "Our local medic to the area has been kept very busy marking them with the blue spray and keeping an eye on them all."

If you see a seal on the beach, call Seal and shore watch on 07498597448.