Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Idiot’ tries to stroke seal pup - and is almost bitten by furious bulls

PUBLISHED: 16:33 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 November 2020

A man seen on Winterton beach on Monday standing

A man seen on Winterton beach on Monday standing "far too close" to a new born seal pup. Photo: Gary Davis

Archant

Seal wardens have said a new beach fence to keep seals and humans apart is “needed now more than ever” after one “idiotic” man was caught trying to stroke a pup.

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

On Tuesday, the Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) and Natural England began constructing a 1.2km chestnut fence along Winterton Beach in an effort to protect pregnant grey seals and their pups over the winter.

Gary Davis, who was at Winterton beach, took a photograph of the culprit standing dangerously close to a new-born pup.

He said: “The idiot was trying to touch the seals yesterday and almost got bitten. He walked up to the seal to stroke it, and two bulls turned on him.

“The attendant told us he’d put both himself and the seals it danger. It really annoyed me.”

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. John White Reserves Warden Natural England. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. John White Reserves Warden Natural England. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jane Bowden, a FoHS trustee and warden, said: “As you can see from the picture, the pup’s mother is fleeing back towards the water.

“There’s absolutely no guarantee she’ll come back, and that means this unwitting visitor, who maybe thought he was special and could ignore the signs, may have contributed to this pup’s death.”

Ms Bowden said the fence, which will be completed over the next week, was designed to “stop people and seals mingling”.

She said: “We need the fence now more than ever. Often, female seals trying to escape from the attention of the males will go into the dunes to give birth and bump into groups of people.

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Peter Ansell Chairman of Freidns of Seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Peter Ansell Chairman of Freidns of Seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“The fence will keep visitors on the dunes and the seals on the beach, and stop the fatal interactions which see so many of the pups ultimately die.”

Last year, in pupping season alone, Winterton and Horsey beaches had over 130,000 visitors.

Ms Bowden said it was a concern the number would be higher this year as people visited during the November lockdown, but chairman of the FoHS, Peter Ansell, said he hoped the fence would do the trick.

He said: “This fence will stop the bedlam. But people still need to keep at least 10m distance from the seals, and avoid trying to take selfies with them.”

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jan Bowles, owner of Winterton car park, said it would remain open until 4pm on Wednesday - but that no final decision has been made about whether to keep it open during lockdown.

Attempts to contact the owner of the Horsey Gap car park have not been successful.

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Left Peter Ansell Chairman of Freidns of Seals , David Vice, Sally Butler, Billy Le Compte. Right, John White Reserves Warden Natural England. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFence being put up by Horsey Friends of Seals and Natural England Volunteers at Winterton beach to protect the seals. Left Peter Ansell Chairman of Freidns of Seals , David Vice, Sally Butler, Billy Le Compte. Right, John White Reserves Warden Natural England. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk can ‘earn its way’ into looser restrictions after lockdown for ‘good behaviour’

The national lockdown aims to reduce coronavirus infection rates. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Idiot’ tries to stroke seal pup - and is almost bitten by furious bulls

A man seen on Winterton beach on Monday standing