Search

Advanced search

Cattle farmer calls for balloon release ban after calf found choking - do you agree?

PUBLISHED: 08:09 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 05 November 2018

Should balloon releases be banned to protect wildlife?

Should balloon releases be banned to protect wildlife?

Archant

A woman in Norfolk has called for a ban on balloon releases after finding her calf choking on one.

A woman in Norfolk has called for a ban on balloon releases after she found a calf choking.

Cait Clarke, a cattle farmer in Runham, near Great Yamouth, said she found the calf chewing on a balloon and that without her intervention the young animal would have died.

The balloon and 10 others found in the field were featured in a remembrance day balloon release carrying armistice messages.

Ms Clarke posted wrote on Facebook: “It’s a lovely idea to remember a passed loved one, and my thoughts are with the family, but I wish people would think about the repercussions of where these things can end up.

“What goes up must come down.”

The post has gathered a lot of attention online and has been shared more than 25,000 times.

Do you agree balloon releases should be banned?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Have your say on draft proposals for King’s Lynn’s riverfront area

Draft development plans have been proposed for Nelson Quay. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast