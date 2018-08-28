Charity to celebrate anniversary by taking part in RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Family Action's ESCAPE allotment and Orchard's Project in Swaffham. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A charity will celebrate its anniversary by producing a special “thought-provoking” garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show next year.

The Swaffham based ESCAPE allotment and orchard community project, run by the charity Family Action, will be part of the team creating a garden which has been designed to mark the 150th anniversary of Family Action, as well as the 100th anniversary of green service provider idverde.

The garden, which will be in the artisan section of the show, is designed to get people talking about the everyday pressures all families face but can find difficult to talk about as part of a new national conversation about family life, that Family Action will be launching to mark its anniversary.

Clare Peak, manager at Family Action’s ESCAPE project said: “Everyone at ESCAPE is thrilled to be involved with creating the garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. We are so proud to have been asked to work with idverde and be part of such a prestigious occasion.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for our participants to use the skills and knowledge they have gained at ESCAPE - from plant propagation to making sculptures from willow grown at our allotment and orchard.”

A path through the garden will take people past boulders of varying shapes and sizes before culminating in a central area with a bench large enough to bring the family together and a clear water pool offering people the opportunity to reflect.

After the show, the garden will be relocated to a Family Action service ensuring it continues to benefit families and their local community in the long term.

Family Action Chief Executive, David Holmes CBE said: “This wonderful garden celebrates both our own and idverde’s heritage and our shared commitment to helping families and communities come together in positive ways.

“We hope this unique garden will encourage families to reflect upon and talk about the pressures they are facing. The more we can talk about our pressures, the better we can manage them.”