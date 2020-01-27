Plight of prickly residents prompts extra help for hedgehogs

Johnny Wyndham, who runs wedding bar hire company VanVino, hands over food to help PACT care for hedgehogs. Picture: Johnny Wyndham Johnny Wyndham

The plight for hundreds of young hedgehogs has prompted a business owner to use a year's worth of customer tips to help a Norfolk animal sanctuary.

More than 450 young hedgehogs too small to hibernate through the winter chill are being given specialist care at the People for Animal Care Trust (PACT) Sanctuary.

Nursing them through until spring costs the sanctuary, based in Woodrising, near Dereham, about £25,000 a year.

News of the record number of prickly residents inspired Johnny Wyndham, who runs wedding bar hire company VanVino, to use donate 120 cans of dog food.

He said: "I have a huge fondness of hedgehogs, so this pushed me to go and do something. It is a terrible plight that they face. In the last 10 years the hedgehog population has been decimated. It is a great British animal that if we are not careful is going to be extinct soon.

"Throughout last year we were very kindly given tips by customers, and I decided to put to good use. PACT do such great work especially at this time of year when they get a lot of little underweight hoglets that without their help would be in serious trouble."