Search

Advanced search

Plight of prickly residents prompts extra help for hedgehogs

PUBLISHED: 10:06 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 27 January 2020

Johnny Wyndham, who runs wedding bar hire company VanVino, hands over food to help PACT care for hedgehogs. Picture: Johnny Wyndham

Johnny Wyndham, who runs wedding bar hire company VanVino, hands over food to help PACT care for hedgehogs. Picture: Johnny Wyndham

Johnny Wyndham

The plight for hundreds of young hedgehogs has prompted a business owner to use a year's worth of customer tips to help a Norfolk animal sanctuary.

More than 450 young hedgehogs too small to hibernate through the winter chill are being given specialist care at the People for Animal Care Trust (PACT) Sanctuary.

You may also want to watch:

Nursing them through until spring costs the sanctuary, based in Woodrising, near Dereham, about £25,000 a year.

MORE: Prickly problems as animal sanctuary cares for 450 rescued hedgehogs

News of the record number of prickly residents inspired Johnny Wyndham, who runs wedding bar hire company VanVino, to use donate 120 cans of dog food.

He said: "I have a huge fondness of hedgehogs, so this pushed me to go and do something. It is a terrible plight that they face. In the last 10 years the hedgehog population has been decimated. It is a great British animal that if we are not careful is going to be extinct soon.

"Throughout last year we were very kindly given tips by customers, and I decided to put to good use. PACT do such great work especially at this time of year when they get a lot of little underweight hoglets that without their help would be in serious trouble."

Most Read

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Plight of prickly residents prompts extra help for hedgehogs

Johnny Wyndham, who runs wedding bar hire company VanVino, hands over food to help PACT care for hedgehogs. Picture: Johnny Wyndham

Revealed: Best and worst days to take driving test

The best day to take your driving test in Norwich has been revealed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24