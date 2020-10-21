Extinction Rebellion to host city centre protest over loss of trees

Climate protesters are adding their voices to fight to save two city centre trees from the chop - and will hold a demonstration in the city this week.

From 11am on Friday, activists from Extinction Rebellion will host a demonstration at Tombland in Norwich, opposing the removal of two trees as part of a major revamp of that area of the city.

A petition against the removal was handed in to both the county and city councils this week with almost 4,000 signatures, calling for mature lime trees to be spared the chop.

But while the Extinction Rebellion protest will be held in Tombland, its focus will be much wider than just the removal of these two limes - it will also address a number of other schemes which will see the loss of trees.

XR Norwich spokesperson Gabriella Ditton said: “We are taking this action because we can think of no other way to get the message through to councillors that economic growth is not a valid reason to carve up woodlands and unique, irreplaceable trees and ecosystems.”