Search

Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion to host city centre protest over loss of trees

PUBLISHED: 16:36 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 21 October 2020

Extinction Rebellion will hold a protest in Norwich city centre on Friday. Pictured: Gabriella Ditton at a previous protest. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Extinction Rebellion will hold a protest in Norwich city centre on Friday. Pictured: Gabriella Ditton at a previous protest. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Climate protesters are adding their voices to fight to save two city centre trees from the chop - and will hold a demonstration in the city this week.

From 11am on Friday, activists from Extinction Rebellion will host a demonstration at Tombland in Norwich, opposing the removal of two trees as part of a major revamp of that area of the city.

You may also want to watch:

A petition against the removal was handed in to both the county and city councils this week with almost 4,000 signatures, calling for mature lime trees to be spared the chop.

But while the Extinction Rebellion protest will be held in Tombland, its focus will be much wider than just the removal of these two limes - it will also address a number of other schemes which will see the loss of trees.

XR Norwich spokesperson Gabriella Ditton said: “We are taking this action because we can think of no other way to get the message through to councillors that economic growth is not a valid reason to carve up woodlands and unique, irreplaceable trees and ecosystems.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football fan Simon Dobbin dies five years after brutal attack left him brain-damaged

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

More than 70 Norfolk schools and colleges have Covid cases

Council bosses say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in 70 schools and colleges in Norfolk. Pic: Ben Birchall / PA.

Man got out of car and exposed himself to woman in village

The incident happened on a road heading towards Whites Lane in Kessingland, Suffolk. PHOTO: Google Maps

Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Despicable’: anger as Holt Hall to close after 70 years

An event for children at Holt Hall. The outdoor education centre, which has been in operation for 70 years, is now closinng because Norfolk County Council says it can no longer afford it. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE