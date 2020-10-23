Search

‘They are not an inconvenience’ - Extinction Rebellion members line street for tree protest

PUBLISHED: 18:47 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 23 October 2020

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather on Tombland to oppose the planned felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather on Tombland to oppose the planned felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion lined a street in Norwich to make a stand against the felling of trees across the county.

Gabriella Ditton with her dog Lily at the Extinction Rebellion protest on Tombland opposing the felling of trees across the county. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Gabriella Ditton with her dog Lily at the Extinction Rebellion protest on Tombland opposing the felling of trees across the county. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Adding their voices to the opposition to the removal of two trees on Tombland in the city, the activists lined the city street with placards, occasionally using pedestrian crossings to stop traffic as it passed.

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather on Tombland to opose the planned felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Extinction Rebellion protesters gather on Tombland to opose the planned felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The protests came after a petition signed by some 4,000 people was handed in to both Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council against the removal of the two limes as part of a £2.5m revamp of the city area.

Jenn Parkhouse holds placards at the Extinction Rebellion protest on Tombland to oppose the felling of trees across the county. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Jenn Parkhouse holds placards at the Extinction Rebellion protest on Tombland to oppose the felling of trees across the county. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

But Gabriella Ditton, who organised the demonstration, said this was about far more than just the individual city centre trees.

Protester, Ian, at the Extinction Rebellion rally on Tombland against the felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Protester, Ian, at the Extinction Rebellion rally on Tombland against the felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

She said: “It is not just the two trees in Tombland. We need to change our whole attitude to trees and nature in general.

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather on Tombland to oppose the planned felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Extinction Rebellion protesters gather on Tombland to oppose the planned felling of two trees. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

“They are not an inconvenience, we need to learn to live around nature and work with nature rather than dominate it.”

