‘They are not an inconvenience’ - Extinction Rebellion members line street for tree protest
PUBLISHED: 18:47 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 23 October 2020
Archant
Members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion lined a street in Norwich to make a stand against the felling of trees across the county.
Adding their voices to the opposition to the removal of two trees on Tombland in the city, the activists lined the city street with placards, occasionally using pedestrian crossings to stop traffic as it passed.
The protests came after a petition signed by some 4,000 people was handed in to both Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council against the removal of the two limes as part of a £2.5m revamp of the city area.
But Gabriella Ditton, who organised the demonstration, said this was about far more than just the individual city centre trees.
She said: “It is not just the two trees in Tombland. We need to change our whole attitude to trees and nature in general.
“They are not an inconvenience, we need to learn to live around nature and work with nature rather than dominate it.”
