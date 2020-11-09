Climate protest teen spends second night on 100ft crane

Alex Sidney, Extinction Rebellion protester up the crane on the construction site in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An Extinction Rebellion protester has spent two days camped halfway up a 100ft crane in Norwich.

Alex Sidney on a crane on Duke Street in the city, which he has scaled as part of a protest by the group against climate inaction.

Alex Sidney, 17, from Dereham, scaled the towering crane on Duke Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Norwich Police were called to the scene just before 6.40am and have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Photographs taken at the top of the Norwich crane which Alex Sidney climbed as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest.

Speaking by phone, the bike builder, who is on a gap year, said he managed to steal a few hours’ sleep overnight on Sunday despite wet weather conditions.

He added: “It has been cold, wet and it is currently raining. But it’s different and I’m enjoying it. It’s quite nice actually.

Photographs taken at the top of the Norwich crane which Alex Sidney climbed as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest.

“I’m not scared of heights so it doesn’t bother me. I’ve occupied a digger before although this the highest thing I’ve ever climbed.”

The activist said the climb, which he started at about 4.20am, took around 15 minutes.

He took biscuits, a sandwich, sweets and two-and-a-half litres of water.

Alex said: “I’m pretty much out of food now and just have a packet of sweets left. I rationed the water as much as possible and still have one litre left.

“I’m not doing too badly in terms of food and hunger.”

The decision to climb the crane came after an Extinction Rebellion protest in Norwich was cancelled due to the second national lockdown.

Alex said the idea seemed the most effective form of protest and it has hit headlines across the country.

The teen hopes the protest will spur the government to act sooner on climate change.

He added: “The effectiveness has been proven with all the media attention it has gotten. Evidently, the message is spreading as planned.

“I’ve also now had people contact me through social media. It has given me the opportunity to educate people and I hope people will act on that and make personal changes.

“The message has not changed at all. I just want the government to get off their backside and do something. We’re in a climate and ecological emergency.”

Alex has been posting on his Facebook page throughout the protest, highlighting his cause.