Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Extinction Rebellion protestors target West Norfolk mayor making

PUBLISHED: 12:35 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 13 May 2019

Members of the Norwich Extinction Rebellion group protesting in London. Picture: Hayley Pinto

Members of the Norwich Extinction Rebellion group protesting in London. Picture: Hayley Pinto

Archant

West Norfolk's new mayor will start their year in office with a climate change protest.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group will be attending Thursday's full council meeting in King's Lynn on Thursday night, when the borough's new mayor and deputy mayor will be elected.

Today the council confirmed it was aware of the protest, as the group had tagged it into postings on social media.

Dr Charlie Gardener, from Extinction Rebellion, said: "As a low-lying coastal borough, West Norfolk is one of the most vulnerable places in the UK to climate change, and in particular sea level rise. This not only threatens much of the UK's most valuable agricultural land, but the historical city of King's Lynn itself. Yet still our leaders do nothing.

"In response, we have recently formed an Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn and West Norfolk group to demand our leaders take urgent action." Protestors will call on the council to join the almost 100 local authorities, including neighbouring North Norfolk, which have so far declared an emergency.

Extinction Rebellion claims a predicted 4C rise in temperatures by the end of the century will prove "incompatible with organised human society".

You may also want to watch:

More than 1,000 activists were arrested as demonstrators brought parts of central London to a standstill for 10 days last month.

Four were arrested after staging a four-hour protest at a Norfolk County Council meeting in Norwich in February. Three were cautioned and one was charged with a public order offence.

The meeting, at Lynn Town Hall, is expected to elect Geoff Hipperson as mayor and Margaret Wilkinson as deputy. Mr Hipperson did not wish to comment.

Elected to the borough council in 1999, Mr Hipperson is a former cabinet member for the environment and has also served on the resources and environmental panels and the planning committee.

He has also helped with the opening of the King's Arms community pub in his home village of Shouldham, and is a member of the management team.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Man caught speeding at 107mph on NDR - but avoids driving ban

A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

90 homes and school part of mixed use development proposed for west of Cromer

Proposed site - in red and green - for mixed use development to west of Cromer. Picture: NNDC documents
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists