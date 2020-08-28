Protests planned as Extinction Rebellion embarks on ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride around Norwich

Environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion will be staging a ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride to demonstrate about climate change.

The ride around Norwich and the surrounding area today (Friday, August 28) marks the start of a nationwide “regional rebellion” over four days by Extinction Rebellion (XR) groups, which will see protests staged across the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on travel, protesters are encouraged to take action locally with the aviation sector, banks, the fossil fuel industry and petrol stations as targets for demonstrations.

The XR Norwich group intends to cover about 20 miles in its Tour de Norwich, starting from Whitlingham Broad car park at 9.30am.

Norfolk County Council’s County Hall headquarters will be their first stop in a day of what they describe as “peaceful mini-actions” along the route.

In a Facebook post, they state: “XR Norwich is ready to hit the streets again. We want to highlight what we have on our home turf that’s contributing to the climate and ecological emergency.

“Where do we need to see change in our own county to ensure we have a firm platform to campaign on? What can we do to improve social justice and equal opportunities?

“The Climate and Ecological Emergency is still here, in fact it’s worse than ever. Nothing has really changed. XR Norwich need to continue to Tell the Truth, raise awareness, and push for change via non-violent direct action.”

The protests are being held ahead of larger-scale demonstrations planned for London, Manchester and Cardiff on September 1.

Protests this weekend are expected to include roadblocks, marches, sit-ins, bike rides and picnics, with campaigners emphasising their ethos of “non-violent direct action”.

XR supporters will also be encouraged to protest digitally, and urged to phone their MPs and “institutions of power”.

The Norwich XR group staged its first critical mass bicycle ride in March last year and has organised a number of the demonstrations since.

In February last year, members of the group staged a four hour protest during Norfolk County Council’s budget meeting, where they occupied the council chamber.