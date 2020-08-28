Search

Advanced search

Protests planned as Extinction Rebellion embarks on ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride around Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:19 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:41 28 August 2020

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a previous critical mass bike ride. Photo: Bethany Wales

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a previous critical mass bike ride. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

Environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion will be staging a ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride to demonstrate about climate change.

The ride around Norwich and the surrounding area today (Friday, August 28) marks the start of a nationwide “regional rebellion” over four days by Extinction Rebellion (XR) groups, which will see protests staged across the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on travel, protesters are encouraged to take action locally with the aviation sector, banks, the fossil fuel industry and petrol stations as targets for demonstrations.

The XR Norwich group intends to cover about 20 miles in its Tour de Norwich, starting from Whitlingham Broad car park at 9.30am.

Norfolk County Council’s County Hall headquarters will be their first stop in a day of what they describe as “peaceful mini-actions” along the route.

In a Facebook post, they state: “XR Norwich is ready to hit the streets again. We want to highlight what we have on our home turf that’s contributing to the climate and ecological emergency.

You may also want to watch:

“Where do we need to see change in our own county to ensure we have a firm platform to campaign on? What can we do to improve social justice and equal opportunities?

“The Climate and Ecological Emergency is still here, in fact it’s worse than ever. Nothing has really changed. XR Norwich need to continue to Tell the Truth, raise awareness, and push for change via non-violent direct action.”

The protests are being held ahead of larger-scale demonstrations planned for London, Manchester and Cardiff on September 1.

Protests this weekend are expected to include roadblocks, marches, sit-ins, bike rides and picnics, with campaigners emphasising their ethos of “non-violent direct action”.

XR supporters will also be encouraged to protest digitally, and urged to phone their MPs and “institutions of power”.

The Norwich XR group staged its first critical mass bicycle ride in March last year and has organised a number of the demonstrations since.

In February last year, members of the group staged a four hour protest during Norfolk County Council’s budget meeting, where they occupied the council chamber.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It was in a different league’ - Angler’s disbelief at landing 9 stone catfish

Phil Spinks, from Bungay, caught a giant catfish in Diss Mere. Picture: Phil Spinks

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Protests planned as Extinction Rebellion embarks on ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride around Norwich

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a previous critical mass bike ride. Photo: Bethany Wales

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to walk on beach

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh