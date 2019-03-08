Climate change protesters join action in London for a second day

Protestors from the Norwich branch of environmental group Extinction Rebellion have gathered in London for a second day. Photo: Submitted Archant

A group of climate change activists from Norwich blockaded main roads in London for a second day as police continue to make arrests.

Very serious messages on #ClimateEmergency in #InternationalRebellion : Tell truth, radical emissions cuts & fix democracy - citizen assemblies. We will hold firm on these demands, but also celebrate & party here at #ParliamentSquare @NorwichXr #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/AupNwicJJI — Andrew Boswell #ExtinctionRebellion (@Andrew9Boswell) April 16, 2019

The Extinction Rebellion protests began in the capital on Monday morning with activists stopping traffic at five major points in the capital.

Around 100 members of the Norwich branch of the group were involved in the action, designed to shut down the capital, with the majority stationed at Parliament Square.

So far police have arrested more than 120 protestors in the Marble Arch area.

Environmental consultant Dr Andrew Boswell, former Norfolk county councillor, has been stationed at Parliament Square and said although the protests remained peaceful, a police helicopter had been circling the area.

“The idea is that if people are arrested others step in and take their place. We want to keep the action going for as long as possible. More people will arrive every day to keep it moving.”

Jamie Osborn, a charity worker and Norwich Green Party candidate, joined the East Anglian throng in the capital and said after being arrested at a climate change protest at Norfolk County Hall in February was wary to repeat the experience.

“Being arrested is not an ideal situation but lots of people are prepared for it to happen. It's not what we're setting out to do – we are trying to change the current system.”

Despite clashes at Marble Arch, Mr Osborn said the atmosphere was “party like” at Parliament Square with 80s disco music, bubble blowers and dancing.

He added: “There is a feeling of solidarity. People from all over the country are camping out and we all want to build an alternative vision for world.” Extinction Rebellion is calling on the UK government to fulfil three demands: to better inform the public about climate change, to make the country carbon neutral by 2025 and to create a citizens assembly model on environmental issues.

The international group has held protests in more than 80 cities across 33 countries since it formed last year.