Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Climate change protesters join action in London for a second day

PUBLISHED: 16:34 16 April 2019

Protestors from the Norwich branch of environmental group Extinction Rebellion have gathered in London for a second day. Photo: Submitted

Protestors from the Norwich branch of environmental group Extinction Rebellion have gathered in London for a second day. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of climate change activists from Norwich blockaded main roads in London for a second day as police continue to make arrests.

The Extinction Rebellion protests began in the capital on Monday morning with activists stopping traffic at five major points in the capital.

Around 100 members of the Norwich branch of the group were involved in the action, designed to shut down the capital, with the majority stationed at Parliament Square.

So far police have arrested more than 120 protestors in the Marble Arch area.

Environmental consultant Dr Andrew Boswell, former Norfolk county councillor, has been stationed at Parliament Square and said although the protests remained peaceful, a police helicopter had been circling the area.

Protestors from the Norwich branch of environmental group Extinction Rebellion have gathered in London for a second day. Photo: SubmittedProtestors from the Norwich branch of environmental group Extinction Rebellion have gathered in London for a second day. Photo: Submitted

“The idea is that if people are arrested others step in and take their place. We want to keep the action going for as long as possible. More people will  arrive every day to keep it moving.”

Jamie Osborn, a charity worker and Norwich Green  Party candidate, joined the East Anglian throng in the capital  and said after being arrested  at a climate change protest  at Norfolk County Hall in February was wary to repeat the experience.

“Being arrested is not an ideal situation but lots of people are prepared for it to happen. It's not what we're setting out to do – we are trying to change the current system.”

Despite clashes at Marble Arch, Mr Osborn said the atmosphere was “party like” at Parliament Square with 80s disco music, bubble blowers and dancing.

He added: “There is a feeling of solidarity. People from all over the country are camping out and we all want to build an alternative vision for world.” Extinction Rebellion is calling on the UK government to fulfil three demands: to better inform the public about climate change, to make the country carbon neutral by 2025 and to create a citizens assembly model on environmental issues.

The international group has held protests in more than 80 cities across 33 countries since it formed last year.

Related articles

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Teenager accused of assault on homeless woman had victim’s blood on jeans and trainers

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists