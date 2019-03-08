Six Extinction Rebellion activists from Norwich arrested outside Barclays bank

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich have been arrested outside Barclays bank. Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion Archant

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors were arrested today after gluing themselves outside the headquarters of Barclays Bank at Canary Wharf.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich have been arrested outside Barclays bank. Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich have been arrested outside Barclays bank. Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion

The activists from Norwich were some of eight in total arrested from the protest group outside the bank in London.

They said they had taken the action at Barclays because the company is "one of the largest investors in fossil fuel companies".

You may also want to watch:

It comes four days after Green Party city councillor Jamie Osborn, 25, was arrested along with four other Norwich activists

Mr Osborn had superglued his hand to a road in London as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests which are due to last two weeks in the capital.

A specialist team and police took 30 minutes to dissolve the superglue.