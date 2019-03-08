Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion urge cyclists to join protest on Norwich's roads

PUBLISHED: 17:34 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 16 May 2019

Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged their first critical mass bicycle ride in March. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged their first critical mass bicycle ride in March. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Climate change activists hope more than 200 cyclists will join a potentially disruptive ride around Norwich this weekend, in their latest bid to raise awareness.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich during their critical mass bicycle ride in March. Pic: Dan Grimmer.Extinction Rebellion Norwich during their critical mass bicycle ride in March. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich will hold its second 'critical mass bike ride' on Saturday as they continue to push for councils to declare a climate emergency.

Starting at 12pm at The Forum on Saturday, the ride will see cyclists riding through the streets in a protest which could cause disruption to drivers.

Amy Wilson, spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, said the ride could potentially be disruptive, but that it was part of the group's peaceful, direct action.

She said: "We are doing this to keep drawing attention to the need for all of us, and our government, to make big changes.

"We can't go on doing business as usual, getting in our cars, buying lots of consumer goods, throwing away plastic, building huge roads across delicate ecosystems.

"And a future of less cars and more bikes is probably going to be a better future for us too, not just the planet.

You may also want to watch:

"The UK Government has declared a climate emergency. We must also make sure that Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council are aware of this, that they too declare the crisis immediately, and act quickly to avert disaster.

"Any government's primary duty is to protect its citizens but our leaders are failing to protect us from flooding and extreme weather.

"Scientists predict a rise in sea levels which will result in the loss of low lying areas, such as Kings Lynn and Great Yarmouth, within the lifetimes of our children and grandchildren."

Norfolk County Council recently recognised the need for 'urgent action' over climate change, while Norwich City Council 'acknowledged' a climate emergency, but stopped short of declaring one.

North Norfolk District Council was the first authority in Norfolk to declare a climate emergency, while Suffolk county councillors did so in March.

More than a thousand climate change protestors were arrested in April, after a string of demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion in London.

When Extinction Rebellion supporters carried out a critical mass bike ride in Edinburgh, police made almost 30 arrests for breach of the peace.

That protest, in April, saw campaigners riding their bicycles on roads in the Scottish capital, slowing down and eventually stopping traffic altogether.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists