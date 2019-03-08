Search

Advanced search

Video

Extinction Rebellion protestors highlight city's air pollution issues in 'die-in'

PUBLISHED: 15:02 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 14 September 2019

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a "die-in" to highlight high levels of air pollution in parts of the city. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Climate protestors staged a 'die-in' to highlight dangerous levels of air pollution around Norwich.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a "die-in" to highlight high levels of air pollution in parts of the city. Picture: Bethany Whymark

The Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest took place at Anglia Square, which is at the centre of a controversial development debate.

Extinction Rebellion believes the 1,500 additional car parking spaces attached to the area's proposed redevelopment will worsen congestion and levels of air pollution.

The redevelopment plans are currently being reviewed by the communities secretary following Norwich City Council's approval of the plans last year.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a "die-in" to highlight high levels of air pollution in parts of the city. Picture: Bethany Whymark

The die-in on Saturday saw protestors from XR Norwich wearing breathing masks and holding inhalers to symbolise the damaging effects of air pollution, while a climate change emergency declaration was read aloud.

Following the first die-in at Anglia Square, protestors made their way to Gentleman's Walk and staged a second, drawing the eyes and ears of weekend shoppers.

XR Norwich activist Gabby Ditton said: "There is a climate emergency. We need to inform as many people as possible and the way we try to do that is through non-violent direct action.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a "die-in" to highlight high levels of air pollution in parts of the city. Ames Wilson, from Extinction Rebellion Norwich (left) and Lesley Grahame, Green Party city councillor. Picture: Bethany Whymark

You may also want to watch:

"The best way to connect to people is to talk to them."

Lesley Grahame, Green Party Norwich city councillor, said: "We are in an emergency situation now. When people first sounded the alarm 40 years ago they were silenced.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a "die-in" to highlight high levels of air pollution in parts of the city. Picture: Bethany Whymark

"We are having really dramatic action forced on us, whether it is people whose lands are no longer inhabitable or people really having to think about their consumption.

"It is not the fault of individual citizens but it is up to individuals to lead the movement and encourage governments to act."

As well as highlighting potential air pollution problems from the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square, Ames Wilson, XR Norwich activist, said the location of the protest had a second significance.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a Protestors from Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged a "die-in" to highlight high levels of air pollution in parts of the city. Organiser Gabby Ditton reads a delcaration. Picture: Bethany Whymark

"Extinction Rebellion is seen as a middle-class movement, and Anglia Square is not a middle-class area," she said.

"It is harder for people on low incomes to take part in this, but we at least need to make them aware of it."

Campaigners also used the protest to raise awareness of Car Free Day, taking place in Norwich on September 22, at which XR Norwich is taking direct action to close roads around City Hall.

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

‘It is good for the town:’ New Italian restaurant to open in ‘prime location’

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Accident on bridge causing ‘traffic chaos’

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke’s impassioned plea to City fans to upset the odds against Pep’s champions

Manchester City have an array of attacking talent Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists