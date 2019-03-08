Search

Coffin carried through streets at town's antique fair

PUBLISHED: 13:18 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 24 July 2019

According to the group one third of global food and drink depends on bees and other pollinators, many of which are on the brink of extinction due. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Activists carried a coffin through the streets of Bungay last weekend to raise awareness of habitat loss.

Alongside more than 80 vintage dealers, protestors from Extinction Rebellion gathered at the town's antique street fair on Sunday, July 21 to raise awareness on the global climate crisis.

The members of the Waveney Easy branch hoped highlight the "many things we take for granted".

The coordinator of Extinction Rebellion Waveney East, said: "We're highlighting that many things we take for granted nowadays, such as coffee pots or orange squeezers may themselves turn into useless antiques if our world leaders do not act on the climate crisis."

According to the group, one third of global food and drink depends on bees and other pollinators, many of which are on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss, use of pesticides and increasing temperatures which will lead to the extinction particular foods.

