Eco-activists stage 'die in' in Norwich city centre

The Norwich branch of climate activist group Extiction Rebellion staged a die-in at the Forum. Photo: Submitted Archant

Members of the activist group that shut down central London last week have staged a ‘die in’ in Norwich.

The city's branch of environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion gathered at the Forum on Millennium Plain on Saturday morning to draw attention to the consequences of climate change.

A 'die-in' is a demonstration in which participants lie down as if dead, and is commonly used by the group to symbolise what they say is the “sixth mass extinction”.

James Harvey, spokesman for the Norwich group, said: “The catastrophic impacts of the climate and ecocide emergency will be felt within our lifetimes. We need government and business to act now. The clock is ticking. This is an emergency.”

More than 1,000 people were arrested during the eight days of civil disobedience in London, including six members of the Norwich branch.