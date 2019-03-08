Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Eco-activists stage 'die in' in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 14:46 27 April 2019

The Norwich branch of climate activist group Extiction Rebellion staged a die-in at the Forum. Photo: Submitted

The Norwich branch of climate activist group Extiction Rebellion staged a die-in at the Forum. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Members of the activist group that shut down central London last week have staged a ‘die in’ in Norwich.

The city's branch of environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion gathered at the Forum on Millennium Plain on Saturday morning to draw attention to the consequences of climate change.

You may also want to watch:

A 'die-in' is a demonstration in which participants lie down as if dead, and is commonly used by the group to symbolise what they say is the “sixth mass extinction”.

James Harvey, spokesman for the Norwich group, said: “The catastrophic impacts of the climate and ecocide emergency will be felt within our lifetimes. We need government and business to act now. The clock is ticking. This is an emergency.”

More than 1,000 people were arrested during the eight days of civil disobedience in London, including six members of the Norwich branch.

Most Read

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

Revealed: Two nearby Norwich pubs could become homes as bids lodged

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called after woman injured in crash

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Carrow Road expects and Farke’s boys aim to deliver

Norwich City Emi Buendia made a welcome return from suspension at Stoke City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bullards Spirits vision for Crystal House moves a step closer with licensing bid

Craig Allison; Director of Bullards, John Bullard; Director of Bullards, Richard Pratt; owner of Crystal House and [Right] Russell Evans; Chairman of Bullards, standing outside Crystal House. Photo credit: Heist Films

Eco-activists stage ‘die in’ in Norwich city centre

The Norwich branch of climate activist group Extiction Rebellion staged a die-in at the Forum. Photo: Submitted

Morris and Thompson in action as City U23s end season with a loss at Fulham

Louis Thompson of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/08/2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists